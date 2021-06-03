Quantcast

Baltimore gang members indicted in connection with dozens of shootings, many fatal

By: Associated Press June 3, 2021

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment of 15 alleged members and associates of a Baltimore gang in connection with 18 killings, 27 attempted killings, witness intimidation and running street-level drug distribution “shops.”

