Hogan says Maryland will shut down mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Maryland’s state-run mass vaccination sites will close or switch to being operated at a local level within the coming weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a Thursday press release. Since February, the state has opened 11 mass vaccination in 10 counties, which have collectively distributed more than a million vaccine doses over the past four months.

In anticipation of their closures, state mass vaccination sites will stop offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the coming days, due to the fact that they will be closing before they will be able to give patients the second shot. Instead, they will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines for the final few weeks.

“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” said Hogan in a statement. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind.”

Maryland will cease delivering vaccines at the following locations:

Leidos Field and Ripken IronBirds Stadium in Aberdeen, in Harford County, on June 19

Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown, in Washington County, on June 5

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on July 2

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, in Anne Arundel County, on July 3

The Mall in Columbia, in Howard County, on July 3

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury, in Wicomico County, on June 19

Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, in Charles County, on June 24

Six Flags American Theme Park in Upper Marlboro, in Prince George’s County, on July 17

The Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site in Greenbelt closed on the first of the month.

The announcement indicated that some of the locations may continue to operate through their local county or state health departments, but did not specify which will. The state will also finish operating the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, the Montgomery College vaccination site, the Maryland State Fairgrounds site and the 800 Oak St. site in Frederick, but the dates haven’t been set to demobilize those locations yet.

Marylanders can continue to receive vaccines at the over 700 pharmacies in the area or at clinics put up by their local health departments and hospitals. The state also recently launched a summer mobile vaccine tour that will make stops at jurisdictions in Maryland with the lowest vaccine uptake rates.

Currently, 70.3% of Maryland adults have received at least their first dose, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.