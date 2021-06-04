Quantcast
Heavy Seas, Weber’s Cider Mill Farm release Strawberry Shortcake Ale

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021

Heavy Seas Beer and Weber’s Cider Mill Farm announced the release of Strawberry Shortcake Ale.

