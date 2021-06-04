Quantcast

Maryland man gets 6 years for $1 million in fraud schemes

By: Associated Press June 4, 2021

A Maryland man was sentenced to more than six years for a series of fraud schemes that cost victims more than $1 million. As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to pay the money back. Robert Lee Snowden, 45, of Owings Mills was sentenced on Wednesday to 78 months in federal prison, followed by three ...

