Quantcast

Md. Youth Apprenticeship Program expands to 20 school systems

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter June 4, 2021

Eight public school systems in Maryland have joined the state’s Youth Apprenticeship Program since the beginning of 2020, bringing the total number of participating jurisdictions up to 20. The program pairs Maryland high school students with employers in a variety of fields, having launched in 2016 as a pilot program. Apprenticeships through this program allow students to “earn and learn” — make a wage while learning about ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo