Quantcast

Samuel Graham Jr. | University of Md.

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2021

The University of Maryland, College Park has named Samuel Graham Jr. dean of the A. James Clark School of Engineering, effective Oct. 1. As dean, Graham will provide leadership and vision for the Clark School, while sharing the school's mission with students, faculty, staff, alumni, public agencies, and supporters and fostering an environment of excellence in teaching and learning. Appointed in 2018, Graham currently ...

