The Daily Record announces 2021 Influential Marylanders

The Daily Record has announced the honorees of its 2021 Influential Marylanders awards.

The Influential Marylanders award recognizes those who are leaving a mark on the community throughout the state. Honorees were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their contributions in their respective fields and their leadership in Maryland.

Honorees were selected in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Elected officials are not eligible for this award because they are by nature influential.

Five people are joining the Circle of Influence as they are receiving the award for the third and final time. Those being inducted in 2021 include Dr. John B. Chessare, GBMC HealthCare; Brian Gibbons, Greenberg Gibbons; Sandy Pagnotti, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore; Lisa Rusyniak, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Inc.; William J. Stromberg, T. Rowe Price.

For a complete list of winners visit The Daily Record website.

“The 2021 Influential Marylanders lead, innovate, create and mentor. What they do makes a difference in Maryland and often beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “They are actively engaged in the community and are simply inspirational. The Daily Record congratulates them for all their achievements.”

Influential Marylanders will be presented on July 29 at an online celebration at 5:30 p.m. at https://thedailyrecord.com/influential-marylanders/. Each of the winners will be celebrated for their achievements through video storytelling. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in the program with their congratulations and cheers using social media platforms from their homes or offices. For tickets, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/influential-marylanders/. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

The Celebration Sponsor is Epsilon Registration.