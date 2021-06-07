Quantcast

CHARLES FITZPATRICK, et al. v. UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND ST. JOSEPH MEDICAL CENTER, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Sufficiency of evidence Appellants, Rebecca Morris and Charles Fitzpatrick are the parents of appellant, Peter Fitzpatrick. In 2018, appellants filed a medical malpractice claim in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County against appellees, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, LLC, and co-defendants, Capital Women’s Care, LLC and Michael Giudice, M.D. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo