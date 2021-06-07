Quantcast

G-7 nations agree to deter tax dodging, set minimum corporate tax rate of 15%

By: Associated Press Kelvin Chan and David McHugh June 7, 2021

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies agreed Saturday to support a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% to deter multinational companies from avoiding taxes by stashing profits in low-rate countries.

