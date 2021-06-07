Quantcast

G&S ASSOCIATION SERVICES, LLC, ET AL. v. HOMEX CONSTRUCTION, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021

Civil litigation -- Default judgment -- Motion to revise G&S Association Services, LLC (“G&S”) and Ghilda L. Fries, appellants, appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County denying their motion to revise a default judgment. They contend that the default judgment must be vacated because they were denied the right to participate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo