MARK HEIM v. ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021

Torts -- Bridge defect -- Governmental immunity Mark Heim, the appellant, crashed his bicycle while riding on the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail (“the Trail”). He sued Anne Arundel County, the appellee, for an alleged defect at the foot of one of the Trail’s bridges. The trial court granted Anne Arundel County summary judgment. Read the opinion

