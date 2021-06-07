Quantcast

Maryland casinos set new monthly revenue record

By: Associated Press June 7, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland casinos have set a new monthly revenue record for the second time in three months. The Maryland Lottery announced Monday that the six casinos generated $172.4 million in May. The previous single-month record was set in May 2021 with $169.2 million. Casinos contributed $73.4 million to the state in May. That's an increase of ...

