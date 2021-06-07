Parents sue Atlanta, say city failed to protect daughter during protest

Welcome to Monday, the 56th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Griswold v. Connecticut decision barring states from outlawing the use of contraception by married couples.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Parents of slain girl sue Atlanta, claiming the city failed to remove armed vigilantes from peaceful protest.

— USA Water Polo agrees to $14 million settlement of sexual abuse lawsuit a dozen female players had brought against their coach.

— Philadelphia judge who used contempt power contemptuously gets six-month suspension.

— Retired Arizona Supreme Court justice will run for state attorney general.