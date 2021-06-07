Quantcast

Waldrup named Loyola Sellinger School’s interim dean

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021

Bobby Waldrup, Ph.D., will serve as the interim dean of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business Management from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Kathleen A. Getz, Ph.D., current dean of the Sellinger School, is leaving Loyola to become president of Mercyhurst University. Loyola will conduct a national search for the Sellinger School’s next dean. A ...

