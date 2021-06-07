Quantcast

Zips names hospitality veteran Barry president, CEO

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2021

The Board of Directors of Zips Dry Cleaners announced Monday it appointed Bob Barry as president/CEO of the chain of dry cleaning locations. He succeeds Drew Ritger, who held the role for the past 3 1/2 years and has accepted a position with a midwestern chain of gourmet coffee restaurants. Barry has been a member of the ...

