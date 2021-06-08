C. Quince Hopkins

Director

Levitas Initiative for Sexual Assault Prevention



C. Quince Hopkins’ (JD, LLM, JSD) legal career has taken her from California to Florida — and points in between. But that career and its trajectory, she said, were “deeply informed” by her first legal position as an attorney with the House of Ruth in Baltimore.

Hopkins, who holds a handful of law-related degrees, including Doctor of Science of Law and Master of Laws, earned her traditional law degree in 1989 from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. The following year, she went to work for the House of Ruth.

Two years later, she became managing attorney for the Domestic Relations Unit of Southern Arizona Legal Aid, and her somewhat nomadic career in the field of gender-based violence continued.

After a decade of representing victims of domestic violence, she began exploring alternative approaches to the issue. One was restorative justice, a system of criminal justice that focuses on rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims. Her most significant work, she said, has been in the field of using restorative justice for sexual assault, including a stint as legal adviser to the RESTORE Program, a CDC-funded research project on the use of restorative justice for sexual assaults as an alternative to traditional criminal prosecution.

Hopkins now is director of the Levitas Initiative for Sexual Assault Prevention, a University of Maryland School of Law program that helps middle school girls and boys identify, question and reject ideas that can lead to sexual violence.

“There is no other program in the United States taking a restorative practices approach to teen dating and sexual violence prevention,” she said.

“Quince Hopkins is a visionary,” said Judge Shannon E. Avery, of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, who first met Hopkins 30 years ago when she was an attorney at the House of Ruth Legal Clinic. “Her extraordinary accomplishments further her audacious pursuits of justice and a better world. Along the way, she has inspired many others, including me, to imagine such a world and to work for it.”

