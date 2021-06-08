Quantcast

Carl Kruelle | Blue Water Development,

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021

Blue Water Development, a real estate investment and outdoor hospitality management company, named Carl Kruelle as chief investment officer. As the first CIO in Blue Water's 19-year history, Kruelle will be based out of Blue Water's corporate office in Ocean City. Kruelle possesses more than 20 years of experience in real estate investing, financing, asset management and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo