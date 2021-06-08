David Gibber

Senior Vice President & General Counsel

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.



Since he started as a junior attorney at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. in 2011, David Gibber has steadily moved up the ladder to become senior vice president and general counsel.

At the same time, he has helped oversee an incredible period of growth at Sinclair that has transformed the Hunt Valley company into a diversified national media company and a leading provider of local sports and news.

Sinclair now owns or operates 23 regional sports network brands and owns, operates or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 different markets across the country. The company is on track to become one of the handful of Fortune 500 companies in the Baltimore area sometime this year.

Gibber considers the “outstanding leadership team” he helped build and foster his most significant professional achievement.

He also is proud of the work Sinclair has done to help underserved communities, in part by nurturing the local news stations that keep those communities informed and “holds local elected officials accountable.”

Sinclair’s growth also has allowed the company to raise and donate funds to numerous nonprofits across the county. Recently, for example, Sinclair partnered with the Salvation Army on a campaign that raised nearly $900,000 to help those affected by the pandemic, including $100,000 donated by Sinclair.

Since 2017, he said, Sinclair has worked with the Salvation Army to raise more than $2 million for hurricane relief efforts.

Gibber, who earned his law degree at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, is a native Baltimorean, and he and his family still live in the city. He sits on several local charitable and community boards and councils, including the Maryland Science Center, the Baltimore Jewish Council and Shalom Tikvah, a nonprofit that provides innovative holistic social services to families.

“I take great pride in giving of my time, expertise and resources to support educational and community initiatives across the Baltimore metropolitan area,” he said. He has focused his personal philanthropic efforts on promoting the importance of STEM curriculum for students in local Jewish day schools.

