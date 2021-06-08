Geoffrey G. Hengerer

Associate Judge

District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City



A former legal adviser to Gov. Larry Hogan, Geoffrey G. Hengerer is in the midst of a two-track career: An associate judge for the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City since 2018, he was certified last year as a military judge for the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary

“Serving as a Maryland District Court judge is a pinnacle only matched by becoming a military judge for the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary,” he said. “My hope is that these complimentary experiences make me a better judge and benefits both Maryland and the U.S. Marine Corps.”

Hengerer is just as diversified in his community work, which is focused on four primary areas: Kelly Post Girls Lacrosse, a girls lacrosse program, where he has been both a coach and board member; Garrison Forest School, a private girls’ school in Baltimore County, where he has served as chairman of the Parent Fund; Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, an all-boys charter school in Baltimore, where he served two terms on the board of trustees; and, the legal profession, where he has mentored junior judge advocates in the Marine Corps and young attorneys in Maryland.

A veteran who served a tour in Iraq, Hengerer attended Amherst College and earned his law degree in 2002 from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

When he left the military in 2007, he declined a commission in the reserves because of the anticipated conflicts between satisfying military requirements and pursuing his civilian career as a lawyer.

After several years at a large corporate law firm, however, Hengerer felt compelled to return to a life of service – “where I found loyalty, camaraderie and a sense of purpose.” He has been a military judge advocate since 2013.

“I continue to find a life of public service where I approach each opportunity with passion, professionalism and civility as the best way to positively impact the institutions that I serve, the legal profession, and society at large,” he said.

“Serving as a Maryland District Court judge is a pinnacle only matched by becoming a military judge for the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary. My hope is that these complimentary experiences make me a better judge and benefits both Maryland and the U.S. Marine Corps.”