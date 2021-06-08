Quantcast

Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage

By: Associated Press Kelvin Chan June 8, 2021

Multiple websites went offline briefly across the globe Tuesday after an outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

