Heat closes dozens of Baltimore-area schools with no AC

By: Associated Press June 8, 2021

Students at nearly three dozen Baltimore public schools without air conditioning are learning virtually for a second day Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures. News outlets reported that about 30 city schools listed on the school district website sent students home around 10:30 a.m. on Monday to transition to virtual learning while staff also transitioned to teaching from ...

