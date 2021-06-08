Hon. Lisa Hall Johnson

Administrative Judge

Prince George’s County District Court



In her 20-year legal career since graduating from the Duke University School of Law, in Durham, North Carolina, Lisa Hall Johnson has worked for a private law firm, as an assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s County and director of litigation for the Washington Gas Light Company.

Her most significant career achievement, she said, was being named a judge on the Prince George’s County District Court, associate judge in 2013 and administrative judge four years later.

She also is proud of creating the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program, which provides free legal services to people facing eviction and access to alternative dispute resolution for landlords and tenants.

“This has had the positive impact of providing legal assistance to those who are facing housing insecurity, and providing an opportunity for lawyers to grow their practice while being compensated,” Johnson said.

Johnson regularly seeks input from advocates, justice partners and other stakeholders in the justice system.

“This provides me with important information regarding how judiciary operations are impacting our community, and helps me to identify where additional resources or protocols can be put in place or improved,” she explained.

Johnson is on the board of the Maryland Bar Foundation and the Prince George’s County Social Innovation Fund. She is a longstanding member of the Maryland State Bar Association and has mentored many young lawyers through the bar association’s Leadership Academy Program.

One of her mentees is now co-chairwoman of the Leadership Academy committee and director of a nonprofit.

Courtney Foster, an assistant attorney general who works as special counsel for the Prince George’s County Office of Child Support Enforcement, praised Johnson’s job of keeping the court running smoothly during the pandemic.

“The policies and procedures she implemented kept the virus from spreading like wildfire throughout the court,” Foster said. “She went above and beyond to protect her staff and the community at large, but she would say she was just doing her job.”

