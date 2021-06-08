Jeffrey T. Agnor

Founding Partner

Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC



“Too often, clients did not receive the legal advice and mentoring they deserved because of a perception that those services were not accessible to them,” Agnor said. “We have been able to offer clients a local and more affordable alternative to the big firm while still providing the quality of service growing companies require, all the way from startup through acquisition.”

Agnor, a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, said the Columbia law firm is also dedicated to improving communities by taking leadership roles with nonprofit groups and business associations. As chair of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce from 2016 through 2018, expanding the diversity of the board and membership was a priority. He is on the board of directors of the James and Anne Robinson Foundation, a private nonprofit that helps support the Robinson Nature Center in Columbia.

Agnor also helped start the Howard Community College Center for Entrepreneurial and Business Excellence, which educates students about the skills needed to start their own businesses. He has mentored two of its students.

“I was able to provide useful guidance and help build confidence in the students,” he said. “It was fulfilling to be part of a team of educators who helped students discover some of their hidden talents.”

Agnor said mentoring young attorneys in the firm, by helping them identify ways to become leaders in the community, has been a fulfilling experience.

“I believe this is an integral part of an attorney’s professional development. Our younger attorneys are the future leaders of our firm and it is gratifying to know they will continue to embrace our culture of giving back and pass this on to future members of the firm.”

