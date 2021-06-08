Morgan E. Foster

Partner

Mcallister, Detar, Showalter & Walker LLC



Elizabeth Verhelle, a financial adviser in Annapolis who has worked with family attorney Morgan E. Foster to help women going through divorces and other difficult times, said Foster has a gift for addressing the difficulties these often face “in a calm, sound and easy-to- understand manner, showing compassion and empathy.

“She also possesses knowledge and expertise befitting a true leader in her field,” Verhelle said.

Foster is generous about sharing that knowledge and expertise: She has published many blog articles and op-ed pieces for The Daily Record and is a regular guest on Fox 45 in Baltimore and Fox 5 in Washington.

“I work hard to ensure that my professional expertise benefits and informs the legal profession and, more broadly, the community and society at large,” Foster said.

A 2005 graduate of the Emory University School of Law who earned her bachelor’s in political science at Brown University, Foster is a partner at McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker LLC, in Easton.

The firm’s only female equity partner, she specializes in family law, with concentrations in divorce, property division, alimony, custody, visitation and child support.

A mother of two young children, she also devotes as many as 50 hours a week to a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the Chesapeake Bay Savers and CASA of the Mid-Shore in Easton.

Her top professional accomplishment – which also involves volunteer work – is being a member of the well-respected Trial Advocacy College at the University of Virginia, a group of about 150 lawyers that helps train lawyers around the world. When she joined that group in January 2020, she was the youngest member of the faculty and one of the few women.

“In my capacity as a faculty member, I taught trial advocacy skills to experienced attorneys from all over the world as well as University of Virginia law students,” she said.

Foster has been recognized as a family law expert by What’s Up Eastern Shore and What’s Up Annapolis and named a “super lawyer” in Maryland Super Lawyers, 2019-2021.

“I work hard to ensure that my professional expertise benefits and informs the legal profession and, more broadly, the community and society at large.”