Quantcast

Natalie Arteen, Michael Fonce and Cameron Mat | The Baltimore Station

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2021

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals, primarily veterans, dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs, announced today that it elected three new members to its Board of Directors. The three new members elected to the board of directors are Natalie Arteen of M&T Bank, Michael Fonce, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo