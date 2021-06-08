Quantcast

Program brings more than 750 students to Baltimore colleges, universities

By: ericneugeboren June 8, 2021

Since its launch four years ago, an initiative by the Baltimore Collegetown Network has brought 773 students to colleges and universities in the Baltimore area, the organization announced Tuesday. In 2017, the organization, which partners with 13 local colleges and universities, launched the Collegetown and Gown Tour, an annual four-day program where high school counselors from ...

