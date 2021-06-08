Ramona Amin

Assistant Attorney General

Office Of The Attorney General



Ramona Amin takes pride in knowing that her work as an assistant attorney general representing the Division of Neighborhood Revitalization (NR) helps Marylanders in many ways. The division provides grant and loan programs for a wide variety of services.

NR grants help the homeless, provide counseling for first-time homebuyers and homeowners facing possible foreclosure, as well as fund community development projects. Its small business loan program helps create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods and revive vacant buildings, said Amin, who earned her law degree in 1998 from the University of Chicago Law School.

“It’s important to me that the programs grow because the work my clients do has a tangible effect on so many people and communities throughout the state, including some of the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Amin, who has been with the attorney general’s office for more than eight years.

During Amin’s time with NR, its community development programs have grown from less than $17 million in 2013 to more than $76 million this year, said John Papagni, program officer with NR’s state revitalization programs. Amin has also advised the division in the use of more than $85 million in state and federal funds to help in the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

The extra pandemic funding has helped pay for COVID-19 testing, rental relief and emergency housing, and support for nonprofits and businesses that lost revenue, Amin said.

Amin and others in the Office of the Attorney General have faced increasing pressure as the workload has grown, Papagni said. “Ms. Amin has approached her work with enthusiasm, a commitment to excellence, and a steadfast appreciation for the high value that these programs add to the lives of Maryland citizens, earning her the respect of her colleagues.”

Amin said everyone benefits from the growth of NR programs. “Helping people find a safe place to live allows them to lead healthier, happier lives and they are better able to contribute to society,” she said. “Redeveloping the vacant building leads to jobs, which can stimulate the local economy, which helps all of us. The pandemic has made many of us acutely aware of how interconnected we are.”

