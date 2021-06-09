Quantcast

Anne Arundel county executive ends state of emergency

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has ended the county's state of emergency prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also signed into law a measure extending outdoor dining privileges for restaurants through Nov. 1. Both the legislation and the executive order took effect upon signature, Pittman's office said in a news release. “Signing Bill 55-21 (extending outdoor ...

