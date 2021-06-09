Quantcast

AZANIAH BLANKUMSEE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Post-conviction -- Leave to appeal On October 13, 2020, Azaniah Blankumsee, appellant, filed in the Circuit Court for Washington County a motion for substance abuse evaluation and treatment. On November 2, 2020, the court denied the motion. Mr. Blankumsee subsequently filed an application for leave to appeal from the court’s order. The court ...

