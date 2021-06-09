Quantcast

Capital Gazette gunman weighed ‘Timothy McVeigh-style’ attack

By: Associated Press Brian Witte June 9, 2021

The man who killed five people at the Annapolis Capital Gazette office said he wanted to destroy a building “Timothy McVeigh-style” and that there was “no defense” for the crimes he committed in the shooting, attorneys said.

