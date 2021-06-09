Quantcast

Baltimore-based Continental Realty acquires Georgia multifamily community

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, announced the acquisition of Two Addison Place in Pooler, Georgia, near Savannah.

