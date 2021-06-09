Quantcast

Fells Point businesses threaten to withhold taxes amid violence

By: Associated Press June 9, 2021

More than three dozen business owners in Fells Point are threatening to withhold tax and permit payments if Baltimore officials don’t restore “basic and essential municipal services.”

