Quantcast

Greenberg Gibbons bringing boutique fitness center to Owings Mills

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Developer Greenberg Gibbons announced Thursday that The Mine, a boutique fitness center created by Coppermine, will open at The Shops at Kenilworth this winter. The club will occupy 22,000 square feet of space with multiple studios, including cycle, yoga, barre and more, along with personal training and physical therapy services. Coppermine operates 12 facilities throughout the Baltimore ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo