Hybrid work schedules could change parking, commuting, mass transit

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter June 9, 2021

    Commutes to work might look a little different as workers return to the office following the pandemic, according to one transportation and transit expert. At an Urban Land Institute of Baltimore event Wednesday morning, Wes Guckert, president of Baltimore-based traffic engineering firm The Traffic Group, said the pandemic has had a major impact on three areas of transit — parking, traffic and public transit. For those who ...

