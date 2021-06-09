Quantcast

JOSHUA BOYD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Drug and paraphernalia possession Convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of more than ten grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Joshua Boyd, appellant, presents for our review a single ...

