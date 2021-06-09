Quantcast

Lawsuit over Harlem Park lockdown after Baltimore detective’s death settled

By: Associated Press June 9, 2021

A court filing shows Baltimore officials and the ACLU of Maryland have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a six-day neighborhood lockdown in the wake of the 2017 shooting death of a detective.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo