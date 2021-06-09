Quantcast

MALACHI TAVON ELLIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Consciousness of guilt A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County found appellant, Malachi Tavon Ellis, guilty of first-degree felony murder and related charges arising from an armed robbery. After the court imposed sentences totaling life plus twenty years, Ellis noted this appeal, raising the following questions: ...

