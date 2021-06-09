Quantcast

Maryland high court lifts attorneys’ diligence burden in fraudulent ballistics expert appeals

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 9, 2021

Attorneys no longer need to defend their failure to have unmasked Maryland’s former longtime ballistics expert as a fraud in their effort to get their convicted clients a new trial, the state’s top court has ruled.

