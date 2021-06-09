Nicole K. Whitecar

Associate

Miles & Stockbridge P.C.



Nicole K. Whitecar switched careers to become a lawyer, and while she may be new to the profession, she has already made waves within the legal community all while juggling two young daughters.

As an associate attorney at Miles & Stockbridge P.C., Whitecar works within the Labor & Employment group where she serves one of the firm’s largest clients. Whitecar has been instrumental in developing a stronger relationship with the client and has helped to expand the firm’s areas of work.

“Indeed, the client has asked her to work in-house when they had a vacancy, and even once the vacancy was filled, have continued to seek daily guidance from her. The client has repeatedly expressed to us how appreciative they are of Niki’s work and how integral she is to our team in servicing them,” said Kathie Pontone and Stephanie Baron, principals at Miles & Stockbridge.

In addition to providing excellent service to her legal clients, Whitecar is dedicated to maintaining her connection to city schools serving students of low income and diverse backgrounds. Whitecar has served on the Advisory Board for Higher Achievement, a nonprofit committed to working with schools and community partners to provide critical academic and social-emotional tools to help students thrive.

