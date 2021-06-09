Raynna A. Nkwanyuo

Associate Attorney

O’donoghue & O’donoghue



Raynna A. Nkwanyuo is the defi nition of a community service steward. As one of the first recipients of scholarships from ScholarCHIPS (children of incarcerated parents), Nkwanyuo has given back to the organization two-fold by serving as a member of the board of directors for ScholarCHIPS and mentoring current scholars who are interested in practicing law.

Nkwanyuo also actively volunteers her time with the Michael and Mauritia Patcha Foundation, the Potomac Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association and the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys, among many other organizations. Nkwanyuo spearheaded a mentorship program at the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association, the first of its kind.

Nkwanyuo served as a judicial clerk for Judge Jill R. Cummins of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. She currently serves as an associate attorney for O’Donoghue & O’Donoghue LLP where she oversees investment management agreements and advises clients in plan interpretation, compliance and union operation for local and international unions.

“Raynna has built a strong rapport not only in her communications with litigants, but with members of the Bar and the community. Raynna’s diverse background along with her commitment to the legal profession and community service confirms she is not only a deserving nominee for the Generation J.D. award, but an asset to our community,” Cummins said.

“Raynna has built a strong rapport not only in her communications with litigants, but with members of the Bar and the community.” Jill R. Cummins, Montgomery Co. Circuit Court Judge