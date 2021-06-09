Quantcast

SHIRLEY ANNETTE HIRSHAUER v. WANDA CLEMONS, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Civil litigation -- Motion to strike docketed entries -- Law of the case Shirley Hirshauer, appellant, appeals from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County denying her “Motion to Strike All Docketed Entries After 2009 When the Cases Were Closed and All Documents in 2006 as They Were Ex Parte and Without ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo