By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

Tony William Torain II

Shareholder
Polsinelli P.C.

torain-tony-headshotTony William Torain II provides quality legal services to his clients and opportunities to those who are marginalized. As a second-year associate, Torain independently oversaw, conducted and successfully won a jury trial – a rare opportunity for young associates.

Torain also co-authored and filed an Amicus Brief in the Edwards v. Vannoy case in the U.S. Supreme Court where he and his colleagues advocated on behalf of numerous individuals who were convicted by non-jury verdicts.

“The non-unanimous jury rules were designed to disenfranchise African American jurors. Preparing and filing that brief gave me the opportunity to use my legal skills to participate in the fight for justice,” Torain said.

Torain serves as the first vice-chairperson of the board of the directors for Associated Black Charities, the legal counsel for the D.C. Chapter of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources and is a member of the board of directors for Human Rights for Kids Inc.

Torain also regularly participates in the biweekly food distribution programs at Good Shepherd COGIC and Our Daily Bread.

He is the recipient of The National Black Lawyers Top 100 designation.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2021 Leadership in Law awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

