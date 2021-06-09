Quantcast

Volvo Group breaks ground on $33M vehicle propulsion lab in Hagerstown

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2021

The Volvo Group announced a $33 million expansion of its powertrain research and development site in Hagerstown for the construction of a new Vehicle Propulsion Lab.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo