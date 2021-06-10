Donaldo Hando | Edge

Edge , a full-service commercial real estate firm, hired Donald Hando as controller.

He as formerly accounting manager for Trammell Crow Residential in Boca Raton, Florida.

In his new role, he will oversee all corporate and investment-level accounting, financial reporting and internal controls for the company that also includes a full-service property management division. This includes managing the day-to-day activities of the accounting department, working with top management executives to set financial objectives, overseeing company-wide budgets and playing a key role in day-to-day accounting and financial decisions impacting the company.

Hando brings more than eight years of directly-related business financial and real estate experience to this new position. In addition to working with Trammel Crow Residential, he was a property accountant for Atlantic Pacific Management.

