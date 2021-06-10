Quantcast

Ex-White House counsel McGahn says effort to get Mueller fired was ‘point of no return’

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker June 10, 2021

Former White House counsel Don McGahn told lawmakers in a closed-door interview last week that he regarded President Donald Trump's effort to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired as “a point of no return" for the administration if carried out.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo