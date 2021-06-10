Quantcast

Lee & Associates brokers 400,000 SF lease with XPO Logistics in Prince George’s

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2021

Commercial real estate brokerage Lee & Associates brokered a full-building lease with XPO Logistics Inc. for a single-story warehouse and distribution facility in Prince George’s County.

