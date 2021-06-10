Quantcast

UMD awarded $2 million for resource hub for veteran-owned businesses

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter June 10, 2021

The University of Maryland has been awarded a $2 million, 5-year Small Business Administration grant to operate the first Veterans Business Outreach Center in Maryland. The Mid-Atlantic VBOC will provide resources, trainings, programs and other supports to veteran-owned small businesses, as well as veterans working to start their own businesses, throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware and Pennsylvania. There are 22 VBOCs across the country. “Empowering more of our veterans ...

