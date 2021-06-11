ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE

Mid-sized AV rated Civil Litigation and Insurance Defense firm in Rockville seeking an Associate with 2-5 years litigation experience or Court Clerkship experience. Applicants should be a member of the Maryland and D.C. Bars or Maryland Bar with the potential to waive into D.C. Bar. Salary will commensurate with experience. Send resume, writing sample, transcript of law school grades and salary requirements to: Budow and Noble, P.C., Administrator, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 540, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or e-mail to:

info@budownoble.com



