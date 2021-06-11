Dakota Laidman-Murray | Landmark Science & Engineering

Landmark Science & Engineering , a consulting firm in Delaware and Maryland specializing in site/civil and water resources engineering, environmental sciences and land surveying, announced Dakota Laidman-Murray, P.E., a principal of the firm and Delaware P.E., has earned registration as a Maryland Professional Engineer.

Laidman-Murray is head of the water resources department and has worked for Landmark for nine years. She specializes in hydraulics and hydrologic analysis and is responsible for stormwater management design and flood studies.

She earned a Bachelor of Environmental Engineering degree, with a concentration in water resources and water quality and a minor in civil engineering from the University of Delaware in 2012.

Laidman-Murray serves as chairperson for ACEC Delaware’s Education/Public Relations Committee, which awards engineering scholarships and helps promote engineering as a career choice.

