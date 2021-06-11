Quantcast

Global Food moves into Baltimore market with lease at Meadows Shopping Center

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2021

Global Food, a regional supermarket chain specializing in American and international food, Friday announced a lease with Atlantic Realty Companies for its first location in the Baltimore area. Owned by Supermax Enterprises, the Sterling, Virginia-based grocer signed a lease with Atlantic Realty Companies for 36,360 square feet of space at Meadows Shopping Center and intends to ...

